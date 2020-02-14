|
PENNINGTON EVELYN M. (SCOTT)
Age 77, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Beloved wife for 54 years of the late Raymond G. Pennington, Sr; loving mother of Raymond G. (Sandra) Pennington, Jr; sister of Lorraine (Tony) Silvio, Chuck (Donna) Scott and Bob (Charlotte) Scott; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020