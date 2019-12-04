Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
EVELYN MARIE (PILGRIM) McROBERTS

EVELYN MARIE (PILGRIM) McROBERTS Obituary
McROBERTS EVELYN MARIE (PILGRIM)

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the age of 96. Evelyn was born August 17, 1923 at home on Mintwood Street, Lawrenceville, PA.  She was a proud 1940 graduate of Shaler High School and longtime resident of Glenshaw, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Edith (Kime) Pilgrim; her infant brother, Clarence; her husband of 69 years, John Francis McRoberts; her son, Jack McRoberts; her daughter and son-in-law, Dee and Jack Goggins. Evelyn is survived by her son, Jerry (Gretchen) McRoberts of Salisbury, MD; her daughter, Nancy (Tom) Barkand of South Park, PA; her beloved sister, Betty (Kirby) Sullivan of Peoria, AZ; her daughter-in-law, Bernice McRoberts of Ocean Isle Beach, NC; loving Nana to nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Evelyn will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. Evelyn will always be remembered as the dearly loved matriarch of her family. Friends will be received Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Bonaventure Parish, 2001 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. Followed by a burial at St. Augustine Cemetery, 250 Wible Run Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15209. In honor of Evelyn's request, memorial gifts can be sent to Shaler North Hills Library, 1822 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
