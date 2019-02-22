Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for EVELYN REBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVELYN (KUPERSTOCK) REBB

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EVELYN (KUPERSTOCK) REBB Obituary
REBB EVELYN (KUPERSTOCK)

On Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Martin Rebb; daughter of the late Anna and Jacob Kuperstock; loving mother of Jan and Edward Korenman and Barry Rebb; sister of the late Milton (late Jeannette) Kuperstock, late Saul (surviving spouse, Doris) Kuperstock and late Albert (late Betty) Kuperstock; Bubbe to Alicia Korenman, Phillip and Patricia Korenman and Jamie and Jeffrey Antunes; Bubbe to great-grandchildren, Andrew and Nathan Korenman; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all of her wonderful and loving caregivers. Evelyn was a long time employee for over 50 years at Arthur Moser Associates. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services, (10 - 11 a.m.). Interment Adath Jeshurun Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Sivitz Hospice, 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or Temple Sinai, 5505 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now