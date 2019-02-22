REBB EVELYN (KUPERSTOCK)

On Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Martin Rebb; daughter of the late Anna and Jacob Kuperstock; loving mother of Jan and Edward Korenman and Barry Rebb; sister of the late Milton (late Jeannette) Kuperstock, late Saul (surviving spouse, Doris) Kuperstock and late Albert (late Betty) Kuperstock; Bubbe to Alicia Korenman, Phillip and Patricia Korenman and Jamie and Jeffrey Antunes; Bubbe to great-grandchildren, Andrew and Nathan Korenman; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all of her wonderful and loving caregivers. Evelyn was a long time employee for over 50 years at Arthur Moser Associates. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services, (10 - 11 a.m.). Interment Adath Jeshurun Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Sivitz Hospice, 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or Temple Sinai, 5505 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com