1932 - 2019
Of Churchill, a sweet and gentle woman, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, died on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the age of 87.  Born January 30, 1932 to the late Ferdinand and Dorothy Santora; Evelyn is survived by her husband, Thomas; daughters, Virginia Joseph and husband, Ronald of Green Tree, Julie Suni and husband, Paul of Berthoud, CO, Patricia of Pittsburgh, and son, Thomas, Jr. of Churchill.  Evelyn had four grandchildren, whom she adored; Deanna Joseph (Daniel Bara), Ronald Joseph, Jocelyn Joseph, and Gregory Joseph; and a great-granddaughter, precious Ellie.  Evelyn was the sister of Dorothy (late Peter) Kolesar, Bernice (late Nicholas) Gurgiolo and the late Phyllis Newton and Joseph (wife, Shirley, survives) Santora; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Evelyn was a loving and giving person who always put the needs of others before her own.  In accordance with Evelyn's wishes, services and burial at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery were private.  A Mass celebrating Evelyn's life will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Munhall. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
