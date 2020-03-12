SMOOT EVELYN (EVANS)
Was born on Tuesday, August 22, 1933 and passed peaceful on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born in Kershaw, South Carolina to Walter and Hattie Evans. She was the oldest of 12 children. She is survived by her two sons, Robert Allen and Ronald, granddaughter, Angel, four great-grandchildren, Kiera, Briona Amani, and Gabriella, five brothers, Lawrence, Heyward, Melvin, Eddie, and Randy Evans, three sisters, Rose-Marie Wright, Lorraine Frierson, and Cynthia Blakeney and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Clark Memorial Baptist Church in Homestead, PA. Arranged by the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME, INC.