EVELYN (EVANS) SMOOT

Guest Book
  • "Rest in PARADISE auntie love YOU "
  • "We shared the same Birthday and more importantly, the same..."
    - Shona Evans
  • "Praying for God comfort and May He keep and walk with you "
    - Eather Evans
  • - Eather Evans
  • "MY OLDEST SIBLING EVELYN WAS A BEAUTIFUL APPRECIATIVE..."
    - lawrence evans
Service Information
Tunie Funeral Home
218 E. 11th Ave
Homestead, PA
15120
(412)-462-6466
Obituary
Send Flowers

SMOOT EVELYN (EVANS)

Was born on Tuesday, August 22, 1933 and passed peaceful on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born in Kershaw, South Carolina to Walter and Hattie Evans. She was the oldest of 12 children. She is survived by her two sons, Robert Allen and Ronald, granddaughter, Angel, four great-grandchildren, Kiera, Briona Amani, and Gabriella, five brothers, Lawrence, Heyward, Melvin, Eddie, and Randy Evans, three sisters, Rose-Marie Wright, Lorraine Frierson, and Cynthia Blakeney and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Clark Memorial Baptist Church in Homestead, PA. Arranged by the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME, INC
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.