Age 73, passed away on November 19, 2019 at 3 a.m. She was born July 10, 1946 and was the wife of deceased, Clade Wiley and daughter of deceased Frank and Ellen Weiss. She was also preceded in death by two siblings. She is survived by three sisters, Dorothy Siebert (Thomas), Betty Blonski, Virginia Reeping (Daniel); a brother, Frank Weiss (Martha) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a lifetime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, President of the VFW of Coraopolis and enjoyed setting up Bingos and driving for UBER. Visitation Thursday, 2-4, 6-8 at COPELAND'S, Coraopolis, 867 Fifth Ave. where prayers will be recited on Friday at 9:45 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Mary's, Glenfield on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
