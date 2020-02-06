|
|
FALLER EVON
Evon Faller, age 84, of Hudson, FL., formerly of Pittsburgh, PA passed peacefully Sunday Feburary 2, 2020. Beloved wife of 42 years to Richard Faller; loving mother of Freya Colonello and Cindi Latona; loving stepmother to Linda Hastings, Lory Faller, Richard Faller, Jr. and Ellen Faller; grandmother of 15 grandchildren; great-grandmother of 21 great-grandchildren. A private service was held for immediate family members on February 4, 2020.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020