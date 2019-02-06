APPELBE F. CLARK, JR.

Age 72, of Mt. Lebanon, on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Son of the late F. Clark and Helen (Arch) Appelbe; brother of Timothy (Noelle), Mary Patricia (John) Dagenhard, Thomas (Patricia), Catherine (the late Michael) Horvat and the late John V. (Jule) Appelbe; also survived by nieces and nephews. Clark was the Lord of Cedarhurst Manor for 63 years, leaving more shoe leather on its streets than any other. He was both a magnet and font of love, attracting and dispensing indescribable feelings. Heaven is a better place today than yesterday because it counts him among its most precious possessions. A graduate in the class of 1965 at Mt. Lebanon High School, he dedicated 43 years of his life to the US Postal Service. In his later years, his courage and love of life served as an inspiration to all who knew him. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in Our Lady of Grace Church on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Everyone to please meet at the church. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to (Pittsburgh Office) 400 Penn Center Blvd. #524, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.