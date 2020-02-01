Home

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Of McKeesport, age 63, on Friday, January 30, 2020 after a short, brave battle with cancer. Beloved son of Shirley (Petras) of White Oak and the late Frederick Skrabski. Dear brother of Susan (Keith) Knox of White Oak, Daniel (Sharon) Skrabski of South Park, Douglas (Sharon Garvey) Skrabski of North Hills and Sharon (Gary) Bethel of Greensburg. Uncle of Ashton, Tyler, Justin and Zack. Great-uncle of Angela. David was a 1974 graduate of Serra Catholic High school and a 1978 graduate of Penn State. He retired after a career at the GM Fisher Body plant in West Mifflin. David was an avid golfer and also enjoyed woodworking, mechanics and general handyman activity. Friends are welcome on Sunday from 12 noon- 5p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. David will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Intersection, 115 7th St., McKeesport, PA 15132 or www.intersection-mckeesport.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020
