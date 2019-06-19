Home

F. GENEVIEVE (HENSEL) BARBER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

F. GENEVIEVE (HENSEL) BARBER Obituary
BARBER F. GENEVIEVE (HENSEL)

Age 87, of Middlesex Township, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born April 12, 1932 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Frances Genevieve (Hall) Hensel and wife of the late Robert Barber. Genevieve was retired as an LPN at UPMC Passavant Hospital. She is survived by her children, Beverly (David) Gold, Judy (John) Allen and Alex (Dawn) Barber; daughter-in-law, Kelly Barber; grandchildren, Jason Gold, Hillary Gold, Phillip (Jocelyn) Gold, Patrick (Jamie) Allen, Joshua Allen, Gabrielle (Joshua) Inks and Autumn Barber; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Jackson Allen; sister, Regina (Jack) McKee; brother, George (Pat) Hensel and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert; a brother and two sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, at Holy Sepulcher, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler, PA 16002. Please meet at the Church. She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Cemetery in Tarentum. Memorial donations may be given to Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, 144 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601 or Holy Sepulcher Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Genevieve's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
