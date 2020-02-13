|
|
STEELE F. SHIRLEY (BARNES)
Age 91, formerly of Bethel Park and Mt. Lebanon, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Beloved wife for nearly 57 years of the late Robert B. Steele; devoted mother of Lyn (Tom) Ultsch of Peters Township, Claudia (Sue) of Oakdale, Robert "C T" (Tony) of Shadyside and Brian (Jill) of Frisco, TX; sister of the late John and Wallace Barnes; grandmother of Laura (Ryan) Garrison, Amy (Roy) Erickson, Craig (Heather) Ultsch, Ann Ultsch, Alexandra and Sarah Steele; great-grandmother of Tommy, Ethan, Luke, Nolan and Clementine. Family and friends will be welcomed at Saint Thomas More Church, 126 Fort Couch Road on Friday morning, February 14th, from 9:00 until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 o'clock. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery will be Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prime Time Adult Care, 44 Highland Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102.
www.laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020