Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Resources
More Obituaries for FAITH GEER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FAITH WESTON "MOMDUCK" GEER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FAITH WESTON "MOMDUCK" GEER Obituary
GEER FAITH WESTON "MOMDUCK"

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on February 26, 2019, after a year-long battle with stage 4 melanoma. Momduck is survived by her three children, Kelly (Chris Williams), Nathan (Colby Croft), and Natalie (Josh Caslow). Alumnus of Hoover High School, Ohio Wesleyan University, and Pittsburgh University. Faith spent most of her time serving others - whether it was encouraging her children to follow their dreams, teaching gifted kids at Shaler Area Schools, developing strategic plans for churches, volunteering at the Nyadire Mission in Zimbabwe, or her involvement at the district level of the United Methodist Church as an Annual Conference Delegate and active member of the Reconciling Ministries Network. Since 2000, Faith served as the Administrative Director at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Allison Park, PA. In this role, she had daily visibility to a number of organizations that help people in need. Accordingly, in lieu of flowers, please consider the following wonderful organizations: UPMC Melanoma Foundation, The Nyadire Connection, or Reconciling Ministries Network. Faith will be deeply missed and we encourage all to celebrate her life. Family welcomes you to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1965 Ferguson Road, Allison Park, PA 15101, for a viewing on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. The funeral will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 3 p.m., with a meal following. Arrangements NEELY FUNERAL HOME. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neely Funeral Home
Download Now