GEER FAITH WESTON "MOMDUCK"

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on February 26, 2019, after a year-long battle with stage 4 melanoma. Momduck is survived by her three children, Kelly (Chris Williams), Nathan (Colby Croft), and Natalie (Josh Caslow). Alumnus of Hoover High School, Ohio Wesleyan University, and Pittsburgh University. Faith spent most of her time serving others - whether it was encouraging her children to follow their dreams, teaching gifted kids at Shaler Area Schools, developing strategic plans for churches, volunteering at the Nyadire Mission in Zimbabwe, or her involvement at the district level of the United Methodist Church as an Annual Conference Delegate and active member of the Reconciling Ministries Network. Since 2000, Faith served as the Administrative Director at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Allison Park, PA. In this role, she had daily visibility to a number of organizations that help people in need. Accordingly, in lieu of flowers, please consider the following wonderful organizations: UPMC Melanoma Foundation, The Nyadire Connection, or Reconciling Ministries Network. Faith will be deeply missed and we encourage all to celebrate her life. Family welcomes you to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1965 Ferguson Road, Allison Park, PA 15101, for a viewing on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. The funeral will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 3 p.m., with a meal following. Arrangements NEELY FUNERAL HOME. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.