|
|
ZAFFEROPOULOS FANNIE
Age 78, of Upper St. Clair, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter Zafferopoulos. Born on February 26, 1941, in Langada, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Petros and Eleni Georgilas. Loving mother of Nicole (David) Martin of Delray Beach, Florida and Nannette (Tom) Farmar of Gibsonia, PA; cherished grandmother of Matthew Farmar, Christina Martin, Grant Martin, Caroline Farmar and William Farmar; dear sister of Bill (Hope) Georgilas, Michael (Lena) Georgilas, Lou Georgilas, Maria Sklias, George (Patricia) Georgilas, the late Nick Georgilas, Frederiki (Theodore) Orphanides; sister-in-law of Despina (the late Demetri) Geronimos. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Fannie enjoyed Greek cooking, the sunshine, walking, exercising, and playing cards. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome Friday, November 29, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. with a Trisaigon Service at 7 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. Additional visitation will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 123 Gilkeson Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15228. Interment will follow at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 123 Gilkeson Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15228 or The Center for Advancement in Cancer Education. Checks may be made to Beatcancer.org, 130 Almshouse Rd., Suite 107 A, Richboro, PA 18954. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019