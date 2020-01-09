|
|
PENNELL FANNY M. (MAROTTO)
Age 92, of Bridgeville, on January 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Buford Pennell; loving mother of the late John Shriver, Jr. and his wife, Sis who survives; devoted grandmother of Angela (Dale) Shriver – Wick, Kelly (Darren) Shriver and Marie Shriver; great-grandmother of Marina and Gavin Herrmann, Ava Wick, Nico Puccio and Mea Dantry. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a Blessing Service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020