More Obituaries for FANNY PENNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FANNY M. (MAROTTO) PENNELL

FANNY M. (MAROTTO) PENNELL Obituary
PENNELL FANNY M. (MAROTTO)

Age 92, of Bridgeville, on January 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Buford Pennell; loving mother of the late John Shriver, Jr. and his wife, Sis who survives; devoted grandmother of Angela (Dale) Shriver – Wick, Kelly (Darren) Shriver and Marie Shriver; great-grandmother of Marina and Gavin Herrmann, Ava Wick, Nico Puccio and Mea Dantry. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a Blessing Service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
