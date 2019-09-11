|
LAFRANKIE FAY L.
On Sat., Sept. 7, 2019, age 84, of Forward Twp., and formerly of Clairton. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. LaFrankie, Jr.; mother of Natalie (Gary) Wolfgang, Carla Hobaugh, Marie (Larry) Schmidt and James LaFrankie; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; also, nieces and nephews. Friends received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Avenue, Elizabeth on Wed., Sept. 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Parish. Memorial contributions to Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019