Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home
221 Second St
Elizabeth, PA 15037
(412) 384-4344
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home
221 Second St
Elizabeth, PA 15037
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home
221 Second St
Elizabeth, PA 15037
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Parish
FAY L. LAFRANKIE


1934 - 2019
FAY L. LAFRANKIE Obituary
LAFRANKIE FAY L.

On Sat., Sept. 7, 2019, age 84, of Forward Twp., and formerly of Clairton. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. LaFrankie, Jr.; mother of Natalie (Gary) Wolfgang, Carla Hobaugh, Marie (Larry) Schmidt and James LaFrankie; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; also, nieces and nephews. Friends received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Avenue, Elizabeth on Wed., Sept. 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Parish. Memorial contributions to Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
