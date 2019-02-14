Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
FAY M. KOVACH

FAY M. KOVACH Obituary
KOVACH FAY M.

Age 89, of McKees Rocks, unexpectedly on Monday, February 11th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Sr.; loving mother of Charlene (Don) White, Debbie (Michael) Burgunder, Tara Frazier, and the late John J. Jr.; eight grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, Gemma Fay. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday, February 15th, 2019, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME 238 Helen Street McKees Rocks where services will be held Friday, February 15th, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
