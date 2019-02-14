|
KOVACH FAY M.
Age 89, of McKees Rocks, unexpectedly on Monday, February 11th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Sr.; loving mother of Charlene (Don) White, Debbie (Michael) Burgunder, Tara Frazier, and the late John J. Jr.; eight grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, Gemma Fay. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday, February 15th, 2019, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME 238 Helen Street McKees Rocks where services will be held Friday, February 15th, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019