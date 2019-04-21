RUSSELL FAYDENE M. "DEANIE"

Age 86, of Plum Borough, passed away at home, on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born on October 19, 1932 in Knox, PA to Sossoman "Bill" and Lyda Best. Beloved wife of the late Leo G. Russell; loving mother of Thomas G. (Suzette), Timothy L. (Elena) and Robert R. (Jean) Russell; grandmother of Julia, Jennifer, Bethany, Michael, Daniel, Robert and Jeffrey; great-grandmother of Aiden, Joshua, Carter, Charlotte, Alexander and Samuel; sister of the late Bruce Best. She was an active, engaged and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. "Aunt Deanie" kept the extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins connected and well-informed. After graduating nursing school in 1953, she had a long career as a Registered Nurse; most notably as Head Nurse of 5-West and Chemotherapy Unit at Braddock General Hospital. Upon normal retirement age, Deanie continued as a Community Outreach Liason for UPMC. She kept active with her numerous social groups: 5-West, Can-Can Girls, Red Hats, Card Club and neighbors on Riviera Road. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church. Interment will be private.

www.corlfuneralchapel.com