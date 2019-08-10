|
|
PARISE FAYE C. (NICHOLAS)
Age 72 of Brookline passed away August 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James A. Parise. Born on December 17, 1946 in Pittsburgh, PA she was the daughter of George "Greenie" and Mary Nicholas. Loving Mother of Christina (Ron) Salera and James Parise; cherished grandmother of Nicholas "Nico," Alexzander "Alex" Parise, Giavanna "Gia" and Marco Salera; dear sister of Jennie and Alexander Nicholas and the late Anna Jean Spezzano, George Nicholas and Mary Jane Brant; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Faye loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held at Ressurection Church at a later date. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019