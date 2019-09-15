|
BOMMER FAYE N. (TAYLOR)
On Friday, September 13, 2019, Faye N. (Taylor) Bommer, age 78, of Whitehall. Beloved wife of Larry Bommer, Jr. and the late Robert E. Sarber; mother of Robert (Donna) Sarber, Daniel (Lisa) Sarber, Randy (Darla) Sarber, and Cynthia (Scott) Bramhall; grandmother of Brian (Clesta), Felicia (Byron), Tara (Drew), Carissa, Taylor, Miranda (Toussaint), Brenden (Hailey) and Blaize; great-grandmother of Robby, Zayden, Mia and Kaia; sister of the late Joseph, Gene and Kenneth Taylor, and Patricia Dewar; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Faye was a caregiver for United Cerebral Palsy for over 20 years. She touched so many lives with her love and kindness. Friends received Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.), South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600, where a service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019