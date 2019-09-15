Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
412-655-4600
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
FAYE N. (TAYLOR) BOMMER

FAYE N. (TAYLOR) BOMMER Obituary
BOMMER FAYE N. (TAYLOR)

On Friday, September 13, 2019, Faye N. (Taylor) Bommer, age 78, of Whitehall. Beloved wife of Larry Bommer, Jr. and the late Robert E. Sarber; mother of Robert (Donna) Sarber, Daniel (Lisa) Sarber, Randy (Darla) Sarber, and Cynthia (Scott) Bramhall; grandmother of Brian (Clesta), Felicia (Byron), Tara (Drew), Carissa, Taylor, Miranda (Toussaint), Brenden (Hailey) and Blaize; great-grandmother of Robby, Zayden, Mia and Kaia; sister of the late Joseph, Gene and Kenneth Taylor, and Patricia Dewar; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Faye was a caregiver for United Cerebral Palsy for over 20 years. She touched so many lives with her love and kindness. Friends received Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.), South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600, where a service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
