EMANUEL FELICIA (SMAGLO)
Age 78, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, of Whitehall. Beloved wife of 47 years to Noel; daughter of the late Leon and Irene Smaglo; sister of Daniel (the late Rosann) Smaglo, Tess (the late Douglas) Newton, Mary Ann McHarg, Michael Smaglo, Marjorie (Daniel) Seskey and the late Leo Smaglo. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Felicia worked at Montifiore Hospital for 47 years. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road., Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. where a blessing service will be held in the Chapel on Monday at a 11:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to the , Attn: Donor Services, One Oxford Centre, 301 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Please send condolences to WWW.JOHNFSLATER.COM.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020