FELICITY PARTIN


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
FELICITY PARTIN Obituary
PARTIN FELICITY

Age 83, of Oakdale, died Monday, June 10, 2019, in McMurray Hills Manor. She was born March 29, 1936, in North Buffalo, PA a daughter of the late C. Earl and Charlotte Claypool Miller. Mrs. Partin was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She previously worked as secretary for Oakdale Borough. She is survived by her children, Gene (Becky) Partin, Jr. of McDonald, Mary Ann Knight of CA and Robert M. (Lisa) Partin of New Castle; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister, Susan Miller of Cheswick and brother, Bill Miller of Natrona Heights. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene F. Partin (2016); brother, Earl Miller; and sister, Jennifer Miller. Friends will be received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800) where service will be held Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Oakdale Cemetery, Oakdale. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
