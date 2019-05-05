Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
130 Wisconsin Ave.
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-776-6610
Resources
More Obituaries for FERDINAND GOLDBACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FERDINAND A. GOLDBACH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FERDINAND A. GOLDBACH Obituary
GOLDBACH FERDINAND A.

Age 74, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Twp. Born April 5, 1945 in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Ferdinand J. Goldbach and Anna Voskuhl Goldbach. Fred was a member of St. James Catholic Church in the West End of Pittsburgh. He was employed as a Field Service Representative for Westinghouse Nuclear Division. He enjoyed bowling at Baden Bowling Lanes and was a member of the Professional Bowling Association. He was also a member of the Ambridge District Sportsman Association. Fred was a loving husband, father, and Papa. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered. Fred leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Carol E. Goldbach, who he married on April 24, 1971; his children, Fred (Jill) Goldbach of Economy Boro, Heidi Menzl of Cranberry Twp., and Gretchen (Michael) Krasneski of Shaler Twp.; his grandchildren, Natalie, Annemarie, Hannah, Loralei, Garrett, Meah and Thomas; and his sister, Nancy A. Goldbach of Monaca. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his son, Charles T. Goldbach. A Requiem Mass was celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church (West End), 326 S. Main St., Pittsburgh, PA 15220, with the Rev. Fr. Stephen McDonald, officiating. Fred will be laid to rest at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Marshall Twp. Arrangements have been entrusted to BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now