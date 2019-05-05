GOLDBACH FERDINAND A.

Age 74, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Twp. Born April 5, 1945 in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Ferdinand J. Goldbach and Anna Voskuhl Goldbach. Fred was a member of St. James Catholic Church in the West End of Pittsburgh. He was employed as a Field Service Representative for Westinghouse Nuclear Division. He enjoyed bowling at Baden Bowling Lanes and was a member of the Professional Bowling Association. He was also a member of the Ambridge District Sportsman Association. Fred was a loving husband, father, and Papa. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered. Fred leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Carol E. Goldbach, who he married on April 24, 1971; his children, Fred (Jill) Goldbach of Economy Boro, Heidi Menzl of Cranberry Twp., and Gretchen (Michael) Krasneski of Shaler Twp.; his grandchildren, Natalie, Annemarie, Hannah, Loralei, Garrett, Meah and Thomas; and his sister, Nancy A. Goldbach of Monaca. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his son, Charles T. Goldbach. A Requiem Mass was celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church (West End), 326 S. Main St., Pittsburgh, PA 15220, with the Rev. Fr. Stephen McDonald, officiating. Fred will be laid to rest at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Marshall Twp. Arrangements have been entrusted to BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.