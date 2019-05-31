Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
FERDINANDO DOMENICO "FRED" PANDOLFO Sr.

FERDINANDO DOMENICO "FRED" PANDOLFO Sr. Obituary
PANDOLFO SR. FERDINANDO "FRED" DOMENICO

Age 91, of Dormont, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019. Loving father of Ferdinando Jr. (Mary), Lucia (Jeff) Orr, and Anna (Joseph) Buzzelli; grandfather of Ferdinando, III, Katherine, Garrett, Nathan, Penelope, Dustin, Rosie, Robert and Serena.  He was a fun loving and sociable personality who will be remembered for his passion for music, singing, dancing, gardening, cooking, Italian culture, and love of family. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000.  Friends and family are welcome Sunday, June 2, 2019 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 3, 2019, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Church, Brookline. Interment with military honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the VA Pittsburgh Hospice Fund, Attn: Volunteer Services, 1010 Delafield Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15215 (online at: https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow) or to the Salvation Army at https://wpa.salvationarmy.org/. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019
