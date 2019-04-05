ROSS FERN I.

Age 86, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's with her family by her side. Beloved and devoted wife of 66 years of the late Norman P. Ross; loving mother of Lynn (Trace) Niemi, Jeff (Deenie) Ross, Todd (Terri) Ross and the late Gregory Ross; sister-in-law of David Ross, Donald (Gail) Ross, and the late John and (Evelyn)Ross; sister of the late Ronald (Dee) Hess, the late Jimmy (Melinda) Hess, Vera and the late Nelson Cherry and Denny (Cindy) Hess. Fern was born September 25, 1932, to the late Thomas James and Mary (Odenthal) Hess in Portage, PA. She worked at the former Murphy's candy counter in Mckeesport, where she met the love of her life. Mom's passion was caring for her family, making sure the entire family, including grandchildren, went annually on vacation. She also enjoyed working around the house that they built in 1973 in White Oak and loved her Geranium plants. She was always vigilant in the lives of her children and grandchildren, who called her "Nanny Dear" ; Jenny (Matt Sciarrotta) Niemi, Justin Niemi, Shannon (Andrew) Faulhaber, Natalie (Joe) Bello, Brian (Hannah) Ross, Madison Mulhern and Shane Mulhern; great-grandchildren; Sylas, Trace, Estella, Eli; also many nieces and nephews. Wife, mother, sister, aunt, nanny, great nanny, and best friend "ran out of tomorrows" but will always be sadly missed and deeply appreciated and remembered. Special thanks to, Kelly's II Personal Care Home for the forever concerned and caring staff and the friends and relatives with the constant inquiries. Family and friends will be received at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY on Sunday, April 7, 2019; from 2 to 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, 10 a.m., at St. Angela Merici Church. Committal will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to , www.wish.org or Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Pheonix, AZ 85016. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com