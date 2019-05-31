Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for FIORE DeMARCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FIORE DeMARCO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FIORE DeMARCO Obituary
DeMARCO FIORE

Age 81, on Friday, May 24, 2019, of Baldwin Borough. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Cuccaro); cherished grandfather of Jessica Lynn Argenas; son of the late Anthony and Angela (Puglin) DeMarco; brother of Connie DePasquale, Donna Bucci and the late Anthony J. DeMarco. Also survived by his Willett Road family, nieces and nephews. "Now kicking higher and more often!" Visitation and services were held privately. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now