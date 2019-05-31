|
DeMARCO FIORE
Age 81, on Friday, May 24, 2019, of Baldwin Borough. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Cuccaro); cherished grandfather of Jessica Lynn Argenas; son of the late Anthony and Angela (Puglin) DeMarco; brother of Connie DePasquale, Donna Bucci and the late Anthony J. DeMarco. Also survived by his Willett Road family, nieces and nephews. "Now kicking higher and more often!" Visitation and services were held privately. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019