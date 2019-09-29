Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
S.S. Simon & Jude Church
Resources
More Obituaries for FIORE PUGLIANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FIORE PUGLIANO Ph.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FIORE PUGLIANO Ph.D. Obituary
PUGLIANO, Ph.D. FIORE

Age 74, of Green Tree, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Beloved son of the late Louis and Theresa (Marino) Pugliano; loving brother of Connie (the late Frederick, Sr.) Arelt; cherished uncle of Andrew (Amy) and Frederick J., Jr. (Angela) Arelt; loving great-uncle of Alex, Aubree, Benjamin, Alivia and Henry Arelt. Fiore taught English and was an adviser at the University of Pittsburgh for over 40 years. Family and friends welcome Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Mass in S.S. Simon & Jude Church Friday 10 a.m. Entombment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FIORE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now