PUGLIANO, Ph.D. FIORE
Age 74, of Green Tree, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Beloved son of the late Louis and Theresa (Marino) Pugliano; loving brother of Connie (the late Frederick, Sr.) Arelt; cherished uncle of Andrew (Amy) and Frederick J., Jr. (Angela) Arelt; loving great-uncle of Alex, Aubree, Benjamin, Alivia and Henry Arelt. Fiore taught English and was an adviser at the University of Pittsburgh for over 40 years. Family and friends welcome Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Mass in S.S. Simon & Jude Church Friday 10 a.m. Entombment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019