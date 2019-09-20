Home

FLORA A. AUGUSTINE


1934 - 2019
FLORA A. AUGUSTINE Obituary
AUGUSTINE FLORA A.

Age 85, of Butler passed away on  September 18, 2019 at the Orchards of Saxonburg. Born January 9, 1934 in Allison Park, PA, she was the daughter of August P. Claus  and Leona Biernesser Claus. Flora worked as a case specialist at the unemployment office in Butler.  She was a member of Holy Sepulcher R.C. Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandson. Surviving are six sons, Donald (Virginia) Augustine of Tarentum, Heinz (Ruthann) Augustine of Fenelton, Mark (Jodi) Augustine of Gibsonia,  David (Susan) Augustine of Glenshaw, Rick (Cathy) Augustine of Valencia and Keith (Teresa) Augustine of Butler; her siblings, Catherine Reese of Butler, Mary Rodgers of Fairfax, VA,  Shirley Allen of California, Howard Claus of Allison Park, August (Joyce) Claus of Gibsonia, Clarence (Peggy) Claus of O'Hara Twp., Charles (Marie) Claus of Gibsonia and  David Claus of Sharpsburg; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by husband, Donald "Sonny" Augustine on June 25, 2015; one son, Peter Augustine; one brother, Lawrence Claus; and one sister, Pinky Claus. Friends will be received on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, September 22, 2019, from  2-4 p.m. at FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC., Saxonburg, PA. Services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at the Holy Sepulcher R.C. Church, with  Fr. Charles Bober officiating. Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the .   www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
