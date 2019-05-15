BERKUN FLORA (MARCUS)

Age 76, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on May 13, 2019 in Aventura, Florida. Born on the Lower East Side of New York to the late Sylvia and Jeremy Marcus, Flora was raised in Norwalk, Connecticut and graduated from Vassar College with a B.A. in child studies. Flora was always teaching both in and out of the classroom, first in the elementary schools of Norwalk, New Haven, and San Francisco, and then as a mother and grandmother. She was passionate about the art of the English language and was a creative writer, a voracious reader, and an impeccable editor. Later in life, she attended and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and practiced family law with Wilder & Mahood. Flora was a loving soulmate, life partner and wife of 54 years to Rabbi Alvin K. Berkun, Rabbi Emeritus of the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh, PA. After spending their honeymoon summer at Camp Ramah in Canada, Flora moved to San Francisco, CA where her new husband, Rabbi Alvin served as US Navy Chaplain. She then returned to Connecticut for 15 years where she was the energetic and hospitable rebbitzen of Congregation Beth Shalom in Hamden. She eventually made her home and many lifelong friends in the close-knit community of Pittsburgh where she raised, guided and always encouraged her children, Elizabeth (Dr. Eric) Friedman of Princeton, NJ, Rabbi Jonathan (Rabbi Lauren) Berkun of Aventura, FL, Rebecca Hillyer of Philadelphia, PA. Flora will be forever remembered and deeply missed by her treasured grandchildren, Teddy, Caroline and Drew Friedman, Jeremy, Jonah and Eliana Berkun, Max and Sadie Hillyer; devoted cousin, Faith (Rabbi Larry) Heimer and Howard; loving brother, Walter (Mary) Marcus; nieces, Megan and Zoe Marcus; cousins and dear friends who were like family to her. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, May 16 at 2 p.m. at the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center, 20400 NE 30th Avenue, Aventura FL, followed by interment at Beth David Memorial Gardens, 3201 Northwest 72nd Avenue, Hollywood, FL. Contributions may be sent to the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh, PA or the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center in Aventura, FL. Arrangements by LEVITT WEINSTEIN BLASBERG RUBIN ZILBERT, (305) 932-2700.