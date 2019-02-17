IPPOLITO FLORA L. (TREVISAN)

Age 67, of Shaler Twp., formerly of Sharpsburg, on Friday, February 15, 2019. Beloved wife of 47 years to Manuel Ippolito; loving mother of Matthew (Randi) and Renee Ippolito; proud grandma of Lily. Flora was a longtime employee of PNC Bank and US Steel Corporation. She was also well known by family and friends for her chocolate chip cookies and Italian spaghetti sauce. Friends will be received on Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Kidney Foundation.