ANDRASICK FLORENCE A (HANDLOVITCH)

On Wednesday, February 6, 2019, Florence A. (Handlovitch) Andrasick passed away peacefully at Concordia of Franklin Park. Florence was preceeded in death by her parents Frank and Helen (Kushner) Handlovitch, husband Jack, sisters Mildred and infant Helen and brother Frank "Sonny", Jr. She is survived by her loving sister Margaret Gottlieb of Neville Island and sister-in-law Amelia Handlovitch of Coraopolis. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephew, many cousins and friends. Please join us for her Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. Florence's family would like to thank the staff at Concordia of Franklin Park along with the excellent staff from Good Samaritan Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Florence's name to Good Samaritan Hospice. Arrangments by COPELAND'S.