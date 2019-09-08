|
EGGERS FLORENCE A.
On Sunday, August 25, 2019, Florence A. Eggers, 97, beloved wife of the late Frederick G. Eggers, died in Dania Beach, Florida. Florence is survived by two daughters, Lynn Davidson (Satch), Elissa Butler (Jack); one son, Brian Melnick (Julie) and one stepson, Frederick G. M. Eggers (Barbara); three grandchildren, Laura Melnick (Angelo Simone), Lisa Harvey (George), Abydee Moore (Ryan); two great grandchildren, Miles Harvey and Ivy Moore. Florence is also survived by her brother, Morton Goodside and many nieces and nephews. Much gratitude and love go to long time companions Linda Morgan and Leonora Maynard. Services and internment are private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019