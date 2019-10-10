|
ANDERSON FLORENCE ALICE (PORTER)
Age 94, of Glenshaw on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Wife of the late William Elder Anderson; loving mother of Taunee (Doug) Smith, Bill (Lisa) Anderson, Scott Anderson and Wendy (Ron) Bakaj; also survived by six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister of the late James H. Porter. Florence was a retired registered nurse at St. Margaret's Hospital. Friends will be received Friday from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019