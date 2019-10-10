Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORENCE ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORENCE ALICE (PORTER) ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FLORENCE ALICE (PORTER) ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON FLORENCE ALICE (PORTER)

Age 94, of Glenshaw on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Wife of the late William Elder Anderson; loving mother of Taunee (Doug) Smith, Bill (Lisa) Anderson, Scott Anderson and Wendy (Ron) Bakaj; also survived by six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister of the late James H. Porter. Florence was a retired registered nurse at St. Margaret's Hospital. Friends will be received Friday from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FLORENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now