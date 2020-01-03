|
BURNS FLORENCE B.
Age 93, died peacefully in Sharpsville, PA on Sunday, December 29, 2019 where she was residing with her daughter and family for the past year. Formerly she lived her entire life in the South Hills area of Pittsburgh. She was born May 19, 1926 to Henry and Elizabeth (Brindle) in Pittsburgh, PA. She married Philip N. Burns on September 30, 1947 at Church of the Advent in Pittsburgh, PA. They celebrated their 50th anniversary just months before his death on December 10, 1997. Florence is survived by her children, Donna J. Stamoolis (Evangelos 'Angelo') of Sharpsville, PA, Kenneth P. Burns of Rennerdale Township, Carnegie, PA; grandchildren, Damon P. Stamoolis (Stephanie) of Port Angeles, WA, Christina M. Stamoolis of Sharpsville, PA, Jason K. Burns of Carnegie, PA, Jessica R. Hoppa (Jason) of McKees Rocks, PA; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Sloan Hoppa and Kosta Stamoolis. Also surviving is her sister, Henrietta 'Rita' Zaccaria (Angelo) of Castle Shannon, Pittsburgh, PA. Besides her parents and husband, Florence was predeceased in death by her sister, Thelma Scarff and brother, Robert H. Enders. The family thanks the Allegheny Health Hospice team who helped us through a difficult year of care. Your love and compassion for your work are truly appreciated. Memorial contributions may be made to the Baptist Homes Foundation Samaritan Fund or to a . Visitation hours will be held from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 3, 2020 at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh PA 15236. A Blessing Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with The Rev. Dr. Adam Trambley of St. John's Episcopal Church, Sharon, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020