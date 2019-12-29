|
KREPIN FLORENCE B.
Age 94, of Shaler Twp., on Dec. 28, 2019. Wife of the late Eugene A. Krepin. Mother of Donna Jean Krepin. Daughter of the late Stanley and Aniela Kaczynski. Sister of Edward and Raymond Kaczynski and the late Stanley Kaczynski, Jean Silicki, Robert, Leon, and Henry Kaczynski, and Helen Luczak. Visitation Mon. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Mass Tues. 10 a.m. at All Saints Church, Etna. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Brothers' Brother Foundation, 1200 Galveston Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019