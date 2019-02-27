Home

FLORENCE C. (TOLBERT) BARVILCHAK

FLORENCE C. (TOLBERT) BARVILCHAK Obituary
BARVILCHAK FLORENCE C. (TOLBERT)

Age 91, of Overbrook, on February 25, 2019. Loving wife of the late George; beloved daughter of the late William and Katherine Tolbert; cherished mother of Donald, Kathy McHenry, Helen Burley (Ken), George, (Debra) and Mary; treasured sister of 12; grandmother of 13; great-grandmother of three; and four precious great-greatgranchildren. Services private per Flo's request. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
