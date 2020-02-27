|
BECK FLORENCE C. (ERB)
Age 92, of Shaler, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Russell A. Beck. Loving mother of Diane (Bob) Mitsch and the late Patricia (Jim) Emminger; sister of Nelson H. Erb and George W. Erb; grandmother of Patrick Mitsch and the late Kevin Mitsch; sister-in-law of Frances Beck; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Flo had a huge heart and enjoyed going out to lunch with her Wednesday ladies group. Above all she loved her family and always said "people matter more than things". Family will welcome friends on Friday, February 28, 2020, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford), where a service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Family Hospice, 310 Fisk St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201 or Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020