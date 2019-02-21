|
|
ROCHE FLORENCE E.
Age 95, of Lincoln Borough died February 18, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Staiger and beloved wife of the late James Roche. Florence is survived by her son, James (Karen) Roche of Cranberry Twp.; daughter, Karen (Gerry) Saylor of South Park; daughter-in-law, Paula Roche of Arnold, MD; grandchildren, Kelly (George) Miteff, Eric (Kristin) Roche, Scott (Amy) Roche, Dana (Robert) Stolze, Maureen (James) Nassau, Katelyn (Larry) Vogel and Christopher (Anna Zigmond) Saylor; sisters, Ruth McGill of Pittsburgh and Dorothy Mae Dinzeo of Monroeville; also 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, John Roche. Florence was a member of St. Mark's Parish. Friends received WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Glassport, Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, 12:30 p.m., at St. Mark's Parich, Liberty Borough. Interment following Round Hill Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019