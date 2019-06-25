Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church
FLORENCE F. (SPISAK) SEBESTA


Age 96, a longtime resident of Whitehall, PA, surrounded by her loving family, went peacefully to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born on November 19, 1922, she attended East Pittsburgh High School and graduated valedictorian of her class.  While presenting her speech, she fell in love with her future husband, Dr. Charles F. Sebesta, who applauded her wildly without hesitation. They were married directly after World War II.  Florence also attended business school and worked for the steel union in Pittsburgh.  Together, she and her husband raised six loving children.  One child, Bernadette F. Sebesta, preceded her in death.  Florence is survived by her children, in order of birth: Mary Margaret (Dr. Julius) Redling, Charles F. (Judith D.) Sebesta, John A. (Anne) Sebesta, David O. (Debbie) Sebesta, and Jerome T. (Kimberly D.) Sebesta, along with four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Florence is the sister of Andrew (Norma) Spisak, the late Mary (Charles) Spisak and the late Raymond Spisak. During her life, she loved her Lord, her husband and her family.  She enjoyed and celebrated every birthday and holiday, especially Easter and Christmas, and always made them special for her family and friends.  Florence enjoyed seeing her grandchildren and spoiled them with love during their youth.  She also enjoyed traveling and was a great cook.  When her husband passed, she remained at home up until the last three years of her life. She then enjoyed the community at Paramount Senior Living, located in Bethel Park, PA. She was very much loved by everyone and will be dearly missed.  Friends will be received at JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  Funeral Prayer on Saturday morning at 9:15.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10 a.m.  Florence had requested in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the St. Gabriel Catholic School Fund, 5200 Greenridge Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236, the home church of the Sebesta family.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 25, 2019
