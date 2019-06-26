Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Church
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORENCE HARTFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORENCE G. "FLO" (PAVLIK) HARTFORD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FLORENCE G. "FLO" (PAVLIK) HARTFORD Obituary
HARTFORD FLORENCE G. "FLO" (PAVLIK)

Of North Huntingdon, formerly of  Braddock, age 90, on Monday, June 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Hartford; loving mother of Gary Hartford and the late Charles A. (surviving wife, Denise) Hartford; cherished grandmother of Dina (Keith), Carmen (Amy), Charles "Chaz" (Amanda) and Roseangela; precious Bubba of Santino, Nicholas, Brianna, Marilyn, Lindan, Avery, Tatum, Carissa and Garrett; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Flo will be remembered for her kindness and her ever smiling face. She was quick witted and an excellent cook! She loved her family; especially her great-grandchildren; each having a Bubba-given nickname. Her hobbies included playing BINGO, doing word search puzzles, going to the casino, attending family events, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Flo worked as a restaurant manager, at a child care center, and as a server at a local retirement community.  She was a member of the Good Shepherd Parish. Friends welcome Thursday and Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC.; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday in Good Shepherd Church at 10:00 a.m. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now