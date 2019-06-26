HARTFORD FLORENCE G. "FLO" (PAVLIK)

Of North Huntingdon, formerly of Braddock, age 90, on Monday, June 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Hartford; loving mother of Gary Hartford and the late Charles A. (surviving wife, Denise) Hartford; cherished grandmother of Dina (Keith), Carmen (Amy), Charles "Chaz" (Amanda) and Roseangela; precious Bubba of Santino, Nicholas, Brianna, Marilyn, Lindan, Avery, Tatum, Carissa and Garrett; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Flo will be remembered for her kindness and her ever smiling face. She was quick witted and an excellent cook! She loved her family; especially her great-grandchildren; each having a Bubba-given nickname. Her hobbies included playing BINGO, doing word search puzzles, going to the casino, attending family events, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Flo worked as a restaurant manager, at a child care center, and as a server at a local retirement community. She was a member of the Good Shepherd Parish. Friends welcome Thursday and Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC.; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday in Good Shepherd Church at 10:00 a.m.