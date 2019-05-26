PICKELS FLORENCE G. (GEORGE)

Of Forest Hills, age 104, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Florence was born on March 16, 1915 in North Braddock. Beloved wife of the late George W. Pickels, IV; loving mother of Mary (Paul) Jasper of Ross Twp., Margaret (Roland) Smith of Troy, VA, the late Elizabeth Pickels and the late infant, Susan Pickels; foster mother and aunt of Linda Silinsky of AL; dear grandmother of Verner Bennett (Heidi) Miller of OH, Mary Christine (Arnold) Geer of CA and Holly (David) Steiner of Gibsonia. Florence was the great-grandmother of nine; sister of Betty Jane (late Bill) Cline of Elizabeth. Preceded in death by her sisters, Marjorie Miller, Doris Patterson, Diane "Minnie" George and her brothers, Rowland and Lloyd George; also survived by nieces and nephews. For many years, Florence was a Judge of Elections in Forest Hills and, perhaps appropriately, she died on Election Day. She was a founder and volunteer of The Flivver program that provides transportation for seniors and disabled in Forest Hills. Florence was a Girl Scout leader in Forest Hills and volunteered with the Girl Scout Board of Allegheny County. Florence had a varied work career and finally retired from the Internal Revenue Service. In retirement, and until she was 100, she volunteered at I.R.S. VITA sites to help folks file tax returns. There will not be a visitation. Friends are welcome to a Memorial Service in the First Presbyterian Church of Edgewood, 120 E. Swissvale Ave., Edgewood, PA 15218. The date and time is to be determined and will be announced in the Post Gazette and on this website. Arrangements with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME, East Pittsburgh 412-824-8800. Memorial donations may be made to the Flivver. Checks payable to Forest Hills Community Service, 4400 Greensburg Pike, Pgh., PA 15221.