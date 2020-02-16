|
|
HALL FLORENCE (COLLAVO)
Unexpectedly on February 13, 2020; beloved wife of the late Donald Thomas Hall; loving mother of Dyan Fischer, Thomas Hall and Douglas Hall (Sharon); sister of Bill Collavo; grandmother of Amanda (Ryan), Matthew, Cailin, Leah, Caroline and Samuel; great-grandmother of Carter, Brody, Harley and many cousins and lifelong friends. Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie Monday, 2-4, 6-8 p.m. Funeral mass in St. Philip Church Tuesday, 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Friends, 50 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA 15237 or St Philip School, 52 West Crafton Ave., Crafton, PA 15205 add tribute at www.bagnatofuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020