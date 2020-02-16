Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Bagnato Funeral Home
50 Jefferson St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-3964
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORENCE HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORENCE (COLLAVO) HALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FLORENCE (COLLAVO) HALL Obituary
HALL FLORENCE (COLLAVO)

Unexpectedly on February 13, 2020; beloved wife of the late Donald Thomas Hall; loving mother of Dyan Fischer, Thomas Hall and Douglas Hall (Sharon); sister of Bill Collavo; grandmother of Amanda (Ryan), Matthew, Cailin, Leah, Caroline and Samuel; great-grandmother of Carter, Brody, Harley and many cousins and lifelong friends. Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie Monday, 2-4, 6-8 p.m. Funeral mass in St. Philip Church Tuesday, 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Friends, 50 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA 15237 or St Philip School, 52 West Crafton Ave., Crafton, PA 15205 add tribute at www.bagnatofuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FLORENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -