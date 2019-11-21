|
|
SHERMAN FLORENCE IRENE
Age 89, formerly of Pleasant Hills, PA, passed away November 19, 2019. Florence is survived by her beloved three sons, Steve (Grace) Sherman, Shawn A. (Kim) Sherman, Kurt C. Sherman; grandchildren, Nicholas (Shannon), Alexander (Alaina), Dean, Andrew, William, Joseph and Sarah; four great-grandchildren, James, Eve, Alexander, Annaleigh. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Sherman; children, Scott J. Sherman and Sherry A. Sherman. Florence was co-founder of Dean Honda in Pleasant Hills and West Mifflin. She was a very generous supporter of special needs organizations including MYARC, an organization that provides activities for special needs adults. The family invites everyone to a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Thomas A' Beckett R.C. Church, 139 Gill Hall Rd., Jefferson Hills, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MYARC c/o Dean Honda, 911 Clairton Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019