Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home
2703 O'neil Blvd
McKeesport, PA 15132
(412) 664-4489
FLORENCE J. MENES

FLORENCE J. MENES Obituary
MENES FLORENCE J.

Age 93, of White Oak, died July 10, 2019, at Grandview Estates of Elizabeth, surrounded by her family. Born July 10, 1926, in McKeesport, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Barbara (Michalek) Stawicki and the wife of the late Eugene F. Menes. Florence was a woman of faith and was devoted to caring for her family. She worked for Winzek Catering in her early years. She was a member of Corpus Christi Church and a former Christian Mother. Florence was also active with AARP. She enjoyed reading, bingo, watching her favorite TV game shows, and listening to Polkas on the radio. Florence is survived by her children, Thomas (Sandra) Menes and Jane McDonnell; grandchildren, Cheri (Jason Belyeu) McDonnell and Elisa (Jessica Jones) McDonnell; great-granddaughter, Jasona Belyeu. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by siblings, John, Edward and Mary Balawajder; son-in-law, John McDonnell. Family and friends will be received at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from Noon to 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, 10 a.m., at Corpus Christi Church. Committal will follow in McKeesport and Versailles Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019
