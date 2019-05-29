CAMERON FLORENCE LANGONE

100 years old, formerly of Green Street, Woburn, MA passed on Sunday May 26, 2019. She was preceded by her husband, Francis, her sisters Grace Lovallo, and Etta Genocopolis, and her mother Carmella Langone. She was survived by her son, Dick and her daughter-in-law Joanie, her three Grandchildren, Heather Anderson, her great-grandchildren Shane and Ryan, Matthew and his wife Tatum, her great-grandchildren Neely and Holbrook, and Melissa Butler. Also by her nieces Lenora Anzellotti, her husband Rocky, their daughter Jamie Hein and family, and Marie Aleman and her husband Bill and their three daughters. She was also survived by her ex daughter-in-law Nancy Carlson Cameron. She also is survived by her bonus grandchildren, Jon Kaminski, Laura Kaminski, and Chris Kaminski and his wife Sarah, her bonus great-grandchildren, Ziggy and Tripp, and they all live in Pittsburgh, PA, except for Laura, who lives in Chicago, IL. Flo was born in Woburn, MA and lived there until she was 91. She then moved to Pittsburgh, PA to be near her family. She was a long time Avon and Fuller Brush lady. For many years she would work at the polls. She was active in the adult education program where she refinished many pieces of furniture. Her 100th Birthday was recently and many sent her cards after seeing an article about her in the Woburn Times. She received about 100 cards. She got to enjoy that very much. The services will be in Woburn, MA.