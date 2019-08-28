|
|
NELSON FLORENCE M.
On Friday, August 22, 2019, age 80, of Braddock, PA. Mother of Raymond D. Nelson Jr.; sister of John Edwards, Marlene McCullen, Terrance Edwards, Lynn Edwards and Wayne Edwards; also survived by five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m. on August 29, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 245 Third Avenue, Rankin, PA 15104, where the funeral service will be held Friday, 11 a.m. on August 30, 2019. Interment private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019