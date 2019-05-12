Home

David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
SCHMID FLORENCE M. (VALENTINE)

Age 100, of Canonsburg, formerly of Bethel Park, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Florence was born March 22, 1919. She was one of seven children born to Nicholas and Margaret (Felix) Valentine. She married James L. Schmid and had four children, Walter, Terry, Duane and Raymond. In her later years, she lived with her niece Nancy Speaker and husband Joel and great-niece Samantha Mueller. Flo loved to watch old Westerns and Lawrence Welk. Surviving are one sister Delores Bametzrieder; four grandchildren, Jim, Barbie, Raymond and Sheri; 11 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. Flo has gone home to meet up with all her family members that have already passed; mom, dad, husband, Jim, five siblings Clarence, Vi, John, Bessie and Frank and her four sons Walter, Terry, Duane and Raymond. She will be deeply missed by her surviving family and the wonderful staff at TLC. At Flo's request, there will be no viewing or services. She requests that everyone who loved her to rejoice in her life as they remembered her. The family suggests donations to Promise Hospice, 121 N. Main St. Suite 310, Greensburg, PA 15601. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Library, PA www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
