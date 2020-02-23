Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORENCE DRUGMAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORENCE MARGARET (DURAY) DRUGMAND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FLORENCE MARGARET (DURAY) DRUGMAND Obituary
DRUGMAND FLORENCE MARGARET (DURAY)

Age 94, of N. Strabane, formerly of Upper St. Clair, on February 20, 2020. Beloved wife of Dr. Roland Drugmand for 73 years; loving mother of Patricia (John) Kriceri, Renee (Tom) Lingle, Lori (Roy) Kern, Terri Drugmand and the late Robert Drugmand; cherished grandmother of Britt, Rod, Dr. Darby, David, Kim and Jeni and great-grandmother of six. Florence was a past member of Bethany Presbyterian Church Prayer Group. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333).  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FLORENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -