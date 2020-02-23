|
DRUGMAND FLORENCE MARGARET (DURAY)
Age 94, of N. Strabane, formerly of Upper St. Clair, on February 20, 2020. Beloved wife of Dr. Roland Drugmand for 73 years; loving mother of Patricia (John) Kriceri, Renee (Tom) Lingle, Lori (Roy) Kern, Terri Drugmand and the late Robert Drugmand; cherished grandmother of Britt, Rod, Dr. Darby, David, Kim and Jeni and great-grandmother of six. Florence was a past member of Bethany Presbyterian Church Prayer Group. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020