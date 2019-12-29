|
MERTZ FLORENCE
Age 100, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at her residence. Born December 16, 1919, in Forest Green, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Pauline (Bender) Kloehn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis E. Mertz Jr., as well as one brother, Reuben, and two sisters, Ruth and Edna. She is survived by two sons, Edward (Carol) and Eric (Linda) and five daughters, Ruth (Robert) McDonald, Kay (William) Welsh, Marilyn Mertz, Paulette (Jeffrey) Leskowat, and Karen Moore. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, 10:30 a.m. at LifePointe Alliance Church, 2298 Rochester Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Entombment will immediately follow at Allegheny County Memorial Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019