H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
LifePointe Alliance Church
2298 Rochester Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
FLORENCE MERTZ


1919 - 2019
FLORENCE MERTZ Obituary
MERTZ FLORENCE

Age 100, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at her residence. Born December 16, 1919, in Forest Green, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Pauline (Bender) Kloehn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis E. Mertz Jr., as well as one brother, Reuben, and two sisters, Ruth and Edna. She is survived by two sons, Edward (Carol) and Eric (Linda) and five daughters, Ruth (Robert) McDonald, Kay (William) Welsh, Marilyn Mertz, Paulette (Jeffrey) Leskowat, and Karen Moore. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, 10:30 a.m. at LifePointe Alliance Church, 2298 Rochester Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Entombment will immediately follow at Allegheny County Memorial Park.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
