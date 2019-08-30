|
McINNES FLORENCE RUTH
December 31, 1918 - August 29, 2019. Florence Ruth McInnes was born and raised in the Lawrenceville section of Pittsburgh. She was the eldest of three daughters of Edna and Herbert Heinlein. On daily walks to Schenley High School with her best friend Jean McInnes, she was admired by her future husband, Gilbert McInnes, Jr., Jean's older brother. After graduating high school with honors, Florence was employed by U. S. Steel as a teletype operator, a job she kept through the depression and World War II. Florence and Gilbert were married when he unexpectedly returned on medical leave after being injured in the Pacific theater. That happy marriage lasted for over 65 years. Whenever the first snow fell, Gilbert would go out in the yard and create a heart with his footsteps to let her know how he felt year after year. Florence enjoyed being a loving wife and mother of three children in Shaler Township. She found purpose in work and instilled that value in her three children. Her home was always welcoming. After the children went of to college, Florence joined Gilbert in working at the family funeral business in Lawrenceville. Gilbert lived to be 93 because of the years of loving nursing care that Florence provided, In the decade after Gilberts death, Florence kept herself busy at home by gardening, painting and even shoveling snow well into her mid-nineties. She is missed by her children Susan (Jeffrey) Chambers of Shaler Township, Dr. Marcia Mclnnes (Dr. Rocco Fiato) of Basking Ridge, NJ and Gilbert (Vera) McInnes Ill of San Jose, CA; five grandchildren -Peter (Welkin), April (Hope), Lilly (David), Natalie and Rocco, and four great-grandchildren. Florence graced the world with a loving, productive and healthy life for over 100 years - and for that we are all grateful. Visitation FRIDAY from 9 until time of Service at 11 a.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD, Butler at 46th Sts., Lawrenceville. www.dalessandroltd.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019