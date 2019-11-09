|
Peacefully on November 6, 2019, she was called to her eternal home leaving to cherish her memory; sons, Edward (Bonnie), Bryant (Judy), and Mark Sneed; daughters, Tonda, Diane (William), Meta (Warren) and Karen; sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen and Ethel Massie; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Family and friends will be received Sunday, November 10, 2019, 6-8 p.m. Mt. Zion Baptist Church, South Hills where services will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM,. Arrangements of Care entrusted to HOUSE OF LAW, INC., Penn Hills; www.houseoflawinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019